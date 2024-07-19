Maiar DEX Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $228,759.92 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,252.34 or 1.00018013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00071978 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000046 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $267,459.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.