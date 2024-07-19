Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.60

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 5080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Mandalay Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.84 million for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total value of C$93,199.92. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

