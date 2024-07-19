Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.60

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 5080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.
Mandalay Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.84 million for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.