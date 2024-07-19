Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CART. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CART

Maplebear Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CART opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $113,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,576,812.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $312,460.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $113,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,576,812.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,674,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,211,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.