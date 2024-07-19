Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.18. 3,036,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,856. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.