Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
Marquee Raine Acquisition Stock Up 3.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.
About Marquee Raine Acquisition
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marquee Raine Acquisition
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.