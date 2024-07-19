Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.75. 2,467,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,113. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $221.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

