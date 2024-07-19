Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.24% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $90,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $560.91. The stock had a trading volume of 80,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.36. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

