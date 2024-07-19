Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 2.8%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.22 and last traded at $66.30. Approximately 1,479,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,662,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.