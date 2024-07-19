Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 134.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 619,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

