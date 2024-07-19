Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head to Head Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and X Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.57 million 0.66 -$60.42 million ($4.22) -0.39 X Financial $678.16 million 0.31 $167.16 million $3.54 1.22

Profitability

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -126.36% -159.45% -64.12% X Financial 25.18% 21.60% 11.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than X Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X Financial beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

