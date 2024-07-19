MB Generational Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after acquiring an additional 76,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 353,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,364. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.