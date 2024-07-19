McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,687. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.80 and its 200 day moving average is $537.26.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.