ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 203 ($2.63) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Monday.
ME Group International Stock Performance
ME Group International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ME Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.
Insider Transactions at ME Group International
In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($54,973.41). Company insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
ME Group International Company Profile
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
