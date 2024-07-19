ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 203 ($2.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MEGP stock opened at GBX 184.40 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £694.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,418.46 and a beta of 1.11. ME Group International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.70 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.84 ($2.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ME Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($54,973.41). Company insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

