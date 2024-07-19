MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 232,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,064. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 241.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

