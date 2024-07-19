Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $81.21. 8,426,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,995. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

