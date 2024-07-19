MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.08.

TSE:MEG opened at C$28.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.46. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$22.59 and a one year high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

