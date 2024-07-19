Meta Games Coin Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $280.29 million and approximately $30,900.07 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin’s genesis date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.24740552 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $35,660.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

