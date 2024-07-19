Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Shares Up 4.2%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.43. Approximately 31,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 48,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTA

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$387.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 127.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.