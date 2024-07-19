Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Shares Up 4.2%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.43. Approximately 31,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 48,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 127.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current year.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
