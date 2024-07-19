MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the previous session’s volume of 1,021 shares.The stock last traded at $15.62 and had previously closed at $15.23.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
