MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.92. 867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.