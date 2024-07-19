MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

MicroVision Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.04.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroVision Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MicroVision by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 23,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 155,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.