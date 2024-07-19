MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.
MicroVision Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of MVIS stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.04.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
