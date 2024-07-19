MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Trading Up 4%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 332,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,275% from the average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

MIND Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

