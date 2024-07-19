Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 49,188 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Regency Centers worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 493.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 6,591.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,754,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

REG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.06. 142,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

