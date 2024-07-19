Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,091 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of HubSpot worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.14. The stock had a trading volume of 402,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.34.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.69.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

