Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 67,442 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,442 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

WestRock Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,862,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. WestRock has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.68%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.