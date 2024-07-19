Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,880 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $19,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $326.07. 83,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.96 and its 200-day moving average is $370.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

