Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Fortinet worth $54,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 701.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 254,635 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

