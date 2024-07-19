Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of CarMax worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,578 shares of company stock worth $13,102,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. 469,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,119. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

