Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $37,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

