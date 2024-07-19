Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Hess worth $49,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 312,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $131.61 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

