Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $278,727,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $82,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,626.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,973 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2,200.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 214,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 809.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 201,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.71. 380,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.