Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Insulet worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PODD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.13. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $289.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

