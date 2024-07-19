Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.30 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.15. The company had a trading volume of 97,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

