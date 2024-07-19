Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $36.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $36,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,509,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

NYSE:FICO traded up $37.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,622.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,953. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $810.26 and a 1-year high of $1,635.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,429.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,300.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

