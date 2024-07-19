Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.57 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $38,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 400,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,205. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average is $103.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.