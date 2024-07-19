Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $43.12 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $43,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,088 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.92. The company had a trading volume of 124,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,581. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $282.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

