Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $34,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $283.65. The company had a trading volume of 52,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $289.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

