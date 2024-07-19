Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of First Solar worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,365 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 33.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $426,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 284.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.60. 895,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,960. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.72.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

