Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,858 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $44,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

DVN traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $47.99. 1,626,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224,489. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.