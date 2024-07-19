Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,595 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $41,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

