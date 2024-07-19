Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 173,774 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $39,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.19. 1,906,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

