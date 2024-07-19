Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 32,034 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $51,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

STZ stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.29. 209,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,214 shares of company stock worth $7,620,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

