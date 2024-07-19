Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Up 3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Chemicals
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.