Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 10,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 21,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

