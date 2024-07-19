Mizuho Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $92.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NET. UBS Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of NET opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,444,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $892,937.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,421,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,444,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,247 shares of company stock worth $55,132,713. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,858,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

