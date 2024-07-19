Mizuho Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $220.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.81.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $176.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.12 and its 200-day moving average is $196.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of -279.52 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $1,593,397.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $1,593,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,932 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,566,864.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,043 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,496 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 304.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Atlassian by 657.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 207,891 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Atlassian by 25.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

