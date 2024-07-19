Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.01 ($0.06), with a volume of 33801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Mkango Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.86.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

