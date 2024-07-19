Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.07.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TAP opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.