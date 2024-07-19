Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,531 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $55,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $50.58. 867,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,385,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

