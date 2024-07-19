Moody’s Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $448.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.40. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $458.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,867,000 after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,088 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,502,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

